Wanda Lee Keith

Wanda followed two brothers and three sisters to heaven on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born in Guion, Ark., on June 17, 1935, to Edward and Maxine Richardson. Spending her early years in Pueblo, Colo., she married Vernon Keith, moving to Arizona in 1974. Losing her beloved husband at the early age of 47, Wanda dedicated her life to family and friends.
In her free time, she became an avid golfer, traveling around the state and Western U.S. winning many tournaments and trophies along the way. Wanda had a long 30-year battle with cancer but fought hard and stayed positive through the ordeal.
Wanda is survived by her sister, Kathy Pavol, husband, Rick; three children, Kim Keith, wife, Cindy, Tami Shumway, husband, Alan and Cori Rhodes; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Wanda will be missed. No services will be held at this time, her ashes will be scattered at her favorite spot on Greenhorn Mountain near Colorado City, Colo., in the spring.