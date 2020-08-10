Walter Buehler, Jr.

Walter Buehler was born in Chicago on Nov. 26, 1957 to Walter Buehler, Sr. and Mary Buehler.
Walter passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence in Scottsdale.
He left a brother, Michael, and sister-in-law, Carol. They reside in Chicago. Also, a son, Christopher, living in Arizona.
He was a widower and lost his lovely wife, Connie, a few years back.
Walter was a unique man who lived to the beat of his own drum, leaving many friends with a warm heart. He was a happy, kind, loving and generous man.
He was cremated and his ashes were sent to his brother.
With Love, Rest in Peace Walter.