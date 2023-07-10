Walter “Bert” Davis of Fountain Hills passed away June 5, 2023, at age 92. Born on Feb. 13, 1931, in St. Johns, Mich.
He is survived by his children, Loren Davis, Nolan Davis (Linda), and Eric Davis; his step-children, Terri Cook-Clark (Dan), Cynthia C. Rayen (Lee), and Michael D. Cook (Nimfa); 10 grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessica, Naomi, Jacob, Angela, Paul, Kevin, Alex, Lili, and Holly, and 14 great-grandchildren, Ella, Josie, Andrew, Elijah, Mia, Coral, Ruby, Peter, Elliot, Elleanor, Paul, Fiona, Alyssa, and Noah. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, DeLores “Dee” Davis; his daughter, Leanna Basta (Kerry); his former wife, Thera Morine DiMaio; and his parents and sisters.
Bert joined the Air Force on Sept. 1, 1948, and was honorably discharged on July 31, 1952. He went on to graduate from the Northrop Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering.
His love of aircraft continued with lifetime employment in the aviation industry with companies Teledyne Ryan and McDonnell Douglas. He was involved in the early development of helicopter vertical lift and his work included 13 years as the manager of Helicopter Systems Ordinance with McDonnell Douglas.
He also had the exciting, liberating and joyful experience of owning and maintaining different small planes throughout his life. After he retired, he obtained a glider pilot’s license and then the motorized pilot license and bought a Piper Cherokee.
Bert was very active in the community, assisting at the polls on Election Day, volunteering with the Dons of Arizona and many other events in Fountain Hills.
His funeral service will be held at the Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.