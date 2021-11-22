Virginia Peddicord LaPenta (Ginny) died from complications of West Nile Virus at Mayo Hospital on Nov. 2, 2021. Born Sept. 24, 1944, to George and Kathryn Peddicord, she grew up in Nutter Fort, W.Va., and was always proud to be a West Virginia Mountaineer.
Ginny was a loving wife, mother and sister. She graduated Mt. De Chantal Visitation Academy, Wheeling, W.Va., and Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla. She lived many years in Miami Shores and worked for National and Pan American Airlines. In 1993 she and her family moved to Fountain Hills. After retiring from the travel and leisure industry she was a real estate agent at CPL Properties and had the pleasure of helping many people transition to a new life in Fountain Hills.
While in Miami, she met and married Richard LaPenta in 1972 and for 29 years they lived a loving life, working hard and traveling to experience the cultures of the world, all the while raising their only beloved daughter, Caroline. Ginny was forever grateful to a special person she never knew. In 2016, she was the recipient of an organ donation and encouraged all to be organ donors.
Ginny always appreciated learning, respected nature and cherished the great outdoors. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader, Master Gardener and camping with family and friends. She truly felt that learning was a life-long process and that one must always continue to challenge the mind. Nothing was more important to Ginny than her unconditional support and love for her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her supportive, spirited and humorous character.
Ginny was predeceased by her parents, George and Kathryn Peddicord and her husband, Richard LaPenta. She is survived by her loving daughter, Caroline Peddicord LaPenta, Fountain Hills and her sister, Kathleen Peddicord DiValentin, Knoxville, Tenn. and Fountain Hills. The family would like to thank the medical family at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale who cared so professionally and lovingly for her through the years. In particular, the transplant group and Dr. Hugo Vargas.
We will celebrate Ginny’s life with a gathering of friends and family in January 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fountain Hills Community Garden, C/O Rita Applegate, 11244 N. Pinto Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, or a charity of your choice.