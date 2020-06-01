Vincent R. Monterosso

Vincent Rocco Monterosso was born on Nov. 27, 1930 in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y. to Betty Monterosso (Fragola) and Vincent Anthony Monterosso. He died May 29, 2020.
After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers, N.Y., Vincent received his degree from Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y. Vincent was drafted into the US Army and served in Army from 1952 to 1954 and fought in the Korean War. Upon returning home to the U.S., Vincent married his sweetheart, Patricia Margaret Ronan on Feb. 12, 1955 at in Yonkers, N.Y. They resided in Yonkers where their four children were born.
Vincent had a successful lifelong career in the insurance industry working for American Mutual, then a good part of his career with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co, CNA and finally with the Knights of Columbus. A promotion with Metropolitan Life brought the family to New Jersey and, eventually, his own agency, the Monterosso Agency in Somerville, N.J., until his retirement in 1999.
Vincent was extremely civic-minded and always had time to help others. He was a past president of the Somerville Kiwanis Club, a club that he was a member of for more than 30 years. He was also past president of Great Expectations, a non-profit organization that provided assistance to single mothers. A lifelong fan and season ticket holder of the NY Jets and Giants, Vincent rarely missed a home game with his family over 30 years.
Vincent is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Patricia (Ronan) Monterosso; sons, Gary (wife, Rose) of Fountain Hills, Glen (late wife, Robin) of Stamford, Conn., Gregg (wife, Diana) of Paradise Valley, Ariz. and daughter, Lara McAloon (husband, Scott) of Fountain Hills.
Vincent and Patricia have 11 grandchildren, Gary Jr. (wife, Stephanie), Tom (wife, Lauren),the late Maximilian, Noah, Madeline, Hunter, Matthew, Peyton, Ainsley, Reid and Kinley and three step grandchildren, Ryan, John and Peter. They have three great grandchildren, Eloise, Nicholas (Niko) and Charlie.
Vincent will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Ascension on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Entombment will be at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge, N.J.