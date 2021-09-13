Vincent Matual, 80, of Fountain Hills passed away on Aug. 18, 2021.
Born in LaSalle, Ill., Vince served in the United States Air Force as a Radio Intercept Operator reporting to the National Security Agency (NSA) during the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. He spent most of his career in Tacoma, Wash., working in information technology before retiring in the early 2000s and moving to Fountain Hills.
Vince thoroughly enjoyed a second career as a school bus driver who was fortunate enough to pick up and drop off his own grandkids on the job. He later served as a crossing guard fully convinced that the “kids helped keep him young."
An avid gun collector and shooter, Vince spent his free time at gun clubs throughout the Valley. He competed in trap and skeet events in Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona.
Vince is survived by his son, Scott; daughter, Jennifer; brother, David; sister, Mary; four grandchildren, Anja, Max, Dieter and Lilia; and his two favorite pooches, Blazer and Grizzly. Memorial services will be kept private.