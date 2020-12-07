Vern Tatham, 79, of Fountain Hills, died in his home Nov. 19, 2020.
A resident since 1998, he loved the town and the Southwest. He especially enjoyed activities at the Community Center, where he made many friends from poker, bingo and the Golden Days of Radio groups. Vern shared his fun sense of humor when he was a substitute caller for bingo.
He was a lector at Church of the Ascension, driver for the hot meals delivery program and a fundraiser for the local Parkinson’s Support Group.
Vern was an excellent saxophonist and played in a popular rock and roll group, the Quintones, in Decatur, Ill. But his first love was big band music, so he attended many concerts featuring Stan Kenton, Frank Sinatra and Neil Diamond.
He worked 35 years in the computer department of Kemper-Anthem, where he made lasting friendships.
He was born in Decatur, Ill., the son of Anabel and Joe Tatham. He married Judy Bullock in 1962. She survives, along with son, Tom and wife Erin, of Decatur, son, Mike of Tempe, Ariz.; grandson, Sam of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and granddaughter, Chloe of Decatur.
An avid Cubs fan, he could finally stop saying wait until next year, with the World Series victory in 2016.