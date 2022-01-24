Our dear mother passed on Nov. 11, 2022, at 11:11 p.m. and is now resting in peace. Her son, Peter, who had been caring for her is now looking for a new home. We will be selling her estate coming this February.
Trudy will be remembered for teaching many children to swim, in the early years of 1982 to 1992 at that point she went to work at the Princess in Scottsdale and was awarded many honors.
Following that work period, she went to work at CopperWynd and also secured many awards. She was a woman of many talents.
She will be dearly missed by a daughter, Peg Adams, who lives in Sonoma, Calif., with her husband, Mark; and her son, Peter Elias. We would love to hear from anyone at pegelias@gmail.com who may remember her from her early days!
She was and is a great lady, a supreme soul. She
survived during World War II as a child, as she was Dutch. Lots of memories for our dear mom!
No arrangements! Just a positive thought, please!