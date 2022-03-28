Tressa Pernick Hoy, 87, of Fountain Hills passed away on March 18, 2022. Tressa was born April 20, 1934, in Windber, Pa.
Tressa is survived by her daughter, Kris; and sons, William “Bill” (Wanda) and Mark (Moira Meadows), as well as four grandchildren, Patrick, Brian (Deanna), David and Jennifer “Jenni;” and two great grandchildren, Landon and Madison. She is survived by her sisters, Helen Koshute and Mary Popelich of Windber, Pa.; and sister-in-law, Mary Kay Pernick, of Phoenix.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 65 years, William Hugh Hoy, and parents, Stephen Joseph and Anna Veronica Yeager Pernick. Also, siblings, George “Perk” (Mae) Pernick, John “Dago” (Frances) Pernick, Anne “Hunka” (Clyde) Raymond, Joseph “Amos” (Stella) Pernick, Margie (Jack) Morgan, Stephen “Chip” Pernick, and Andrew “Boots” (Mary Kay) Pernick.
Tressa was married to William “Bill” at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Conemaugh, Pa., on May 25, 1954, and moved to Phoenix in the mid-50s. She was a devoted homemaker for all but a few years, when she worked for Hallcraft Homes early in their marriage.
Over their years together, they moved throughout the U.S. for new opportunities as Bill worked in the emerging semiconductor industry throughout the 1960s and beyond. Throughout her life, the family moved 10 times to various places around the United States before settling in Fountain Hills in 1984.
Tressa and Bill have been parishioners at St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Phoenix since the mid-90s. A funeral mass will be held at St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral on March 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of any flowers or gifts, the family asks for any memorial contributions, mass intentions, and donations to be sent to St. Stephen’s Cathedral at stsbcc.org/giving.