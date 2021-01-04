Traute Bachler Alessandroni, 88, of Fountain Hills and formerly Wolfeboro, N.H., and Arlington, Mass., passed away peacefully at Fountain View Village on Dec. 2, 2020 with family by her side.
Traute was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Alessandroni, and her stepdaughter, Christine Peters.
Born on Jan. 19, 1932 in Gross-Norgau, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Fritz and Antonia (Kleinfeld) Bachler. In 1945, Traute fled to Switzerland with her family to escape the ravages of the war. Seven years later, at the age of 20, she emigrated to the United States to begin a new life.
Traute is survived by her three sisters, Renate Maerki, Gisela Lichtin and Margot Kaspar of Switzerland, and many nieces and nephews; two stepsons, John Alessandroni and his wife, Sharon of Fountain Hills, and David Alessandroni and his wife Shirley of Wolfeboro, N.H.; five grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.
At her request, no services will be held. Traute’s ashes will be interned next to her husband at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, Mass. For those who wish, contributions in Ms. Alessandroni’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.