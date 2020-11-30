Timothy Stancati was born on Feb. 26, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Frank and Stella Stancati. Frank, an Italian immigrant whose name was shortened from Francesco upon immigration, worked as a machinist in a pasta machine factory. Stella, a first-generation Italian American, and Frank raised four children.
Tim, the youngest, told us many stories about his childhood in New York. We learned what it was like to grow up in the projects. He shared tales of mischief, ingenuity and resilience. We gained an appreciation for his work ethic, his wisdom, his sense of humor, his sometimes unconventional ideas and his ability to tell it like it is.
Tim took an interest in cars and started his own garage in Jamaica, Queens, when he was 17. He moved to Los Angeles, Calif., in 1980 and worked as a service writer in the automotive industry. In May 1991, Tim visited Fountain Hills for a golf tournament with friends. Festivities followed at the Alamo, where he met Vickie Pleggenkuhle. Sparks flew. After a few months of dating, Tim moved to Fountain Hills. The couple married on March 14, 1992.
Tim also opened his heart to Vickie’s five children and their families. In 1994, Tim and Vickie welcomed Tim’s parents, his sister, Gloria, and her husband, Fred, into their home following the earthquake in Northridge, Calif. They all relocated to Arizona.
During his time in Fountain Hills Tim continued to work in the automotive industry. As the family grew by leaps and bounds, Tim and Vickie yearned to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In 1997, Vickie brought big-city Tim to rural New Hampton, Iowa, where he opened an automotive shop. A fish out of water at first, Tim quickly adapted to small-town life and learned to love the Midwest.
In 2003, Tim and Vickie moved to Hartford, Iowa, and Tim opened A+ Automotive in Indianola. In 2007, the couple built a home in rural Knoxville by Lake Red Rock. Tim retired briefly in 2015, but he missed work. He ran an auto business in Newton, Iowa, for a short time before quickly returning to A+ Automotive in Indianola. In 2017, Tim’s grandson, Ethan Speltz, joined him at the dealership.
Through our years with Tim, our family has grown to deeply love his beautiful soul. We made memories to hold in our hearts forever. He taught us what a knish is, and that a true New Yorker doesn’t eat pizza that’s cut in squares. He showed us how to season every dish (salt is a flavor enhancer!), and how to cook a feast for 35. We will never forget his Brooklyn accent, his incredible generosity, his passion for cars, the graceful way he danced with Vickie, the way he sang along with every song on the radio, and his unconditional love for our family.
Tim is survived by his wife, Vickie Stancati; five children, Sandra (John) Greenley of Janesville, Iowa, Karen Gjerde of Norwalk, Iowa, David (Marla) Pleggenkuhle of Sumner, Iowa, Beth (Mark) Speltz of Knoxville, Iowa, and John (Andrea) Pleggenkuhle of West Union, Iowa; 12 grandchildren, Abby (Josh) Beckman and Arica Siglin of Norwalk, Iowa, Tyler (Erika) Pleggenkuhle of Knoxville, Iowa, Nicole Pleggenkuhle of Holmen, Wis., Allison Pleggenkuhle of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jake (Emily) Speltz of Ames, Iowa, Alexa Pleggenkuhle of Las Vegas, Nev., Maya Gjerde of Iowa City, Iowa, Ethan Speltz of Knoxville, Iowa, Emma Pleggenkuhle of Waterloo, Iowa, and Madison and Kalen Greenley of Janesville, Iowa; and six great-grandchildren, Maxon, Elliot and Maverick Beckman of Norwalk, Iowa, and Riley, Natalie and Colbie Pleggenkuhle of Knoxville, Iowa; two sisters, Gloria (Fred) Coleman of Fountain Hills and Sylvia (Larry) Newsom of Kirksville, Mo.; and one brother, Vincent Stancati of Glendale, Ariz.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date with family.