Timothy Patrick Patterson of Fountain Hills passed away July 31, 2022, at the age of 56. Tim was born on April 17, 1966, in Fremont, Calif., and is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Darlene Patterson. Tim was the youngest of four children.
Tim proudly served his country as a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force and was a project manager with Catalyst Ventures for the past 22 years. Tim will be remembered for the caring and loving manner in which he treated each and every person he encountered. He had a genuine love of people and wanted them all to be their best selves. His talents, creativity and passion were endless. You could always depend on his sense of humor regardless the situation. He was a true patriot and loved his country. He had a deep love and devotion to his wife, son and grandchildren.
Tim leaves cherished memories to his wife, Michelle Peck; his son, Skyler (Courtney); his precious grandchildren, Theo and Ellie Mae; siblings, David Valenzuela, Dena Williams and Karon Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many other loving family members, work family members and friends.
Arrangements are being made for a memorial service. Updates and an online tribute will be found at the Messinger Mortuaries website.