Timothy M. Connolly, age 74, of Fountain Hills, passed away after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. Tim was born in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 17, 1948, to John and June (Morgan) Connolly and was raised in Barrington, Ill., with his brother and six sisters. His extended family includes the Spitzer, Ozowski and Morgan families, with over a dozen cousins that shared many family summer vacations together as children. They remain cherished friends to this day.
Tim had a long and distinguished career in telecommunications. He worked at AT&T with many of the Bell telephone companies, domestic and international. In the 90s he created his own management consulting firm focused on systems technology and mergers and acquisitions. His granddaughters found this so mysterious that they referred to him as “008.”
Tim married the love of his life, Lynda, in May of 1992. They shared 30 wonderful years together: traveling, cooking and making dear friends along the way. Tim and Lynda made their home in Belmont, Calif., for 23 years before relocating to Fountain Hills in 2016. Their home was always filled with love, laughter, dogs and amazing feasts from their kitchen.
Tim was a masterful storyteller, loved a good joke and a good pint. He was a skilled wordsmith and always completed the New York Times crossword puzzles in ink. He was also exceptionally proud of his Irish heritage, learning Gaelic and studying the history of Ireland extensively. Tim followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an avid golfer and an active member of the Rio Verde Country Club.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife, Lynda; his cherished children, Kelly (Clint) White of Plymouth, Mich. and Patrick (Denise) Connolly of Gilbertsville, Pa.; his adored grandchildren, Maren, Rori and Bailey Kennedy and Craig McHenry; his dear brother, John Connolly; sisters, Maggie Coats, Rita Connolly, Dorothy (Luis) Aloma, and Mary (Martin) Bonfert; many nieces, nephews and cousins, and countless friends and neighbors. Tim was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Carol Connolly and Irene Honeycutt.
A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85264.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tim’s name to the Sojourner Center (Sojournercenter.org).