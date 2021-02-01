Timothy David Fellows, 38, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away on Jan. 22, 2021 in Fountain Hills. He was born on April 18, 1982 in New Haven, Conn.
Timothy was loved dearly by all his family and friends. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Samantha; parents, Susan and Brian; brother and sister, Patrick and Jessica; stepfather, Peter and his wife, Linda; and his children Eliza, Patrick, Oliver and stepdaughter, Gracie. He also leaves behind his ex-wife, Maggie, as well as many other family members and friends.
Timothy was a hardworking family man who loved his children and family dearly. He had a beautiful soul and a special gift to make people laugh. Timothy will be missed and never forgotten – his love and laughter will forever be in all our hearts.
His family will be holding a private service.