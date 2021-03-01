Thomas Roe

Born in Benton Harbor, Mich., Thomas was a long-time resident of Saint Joseph. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami, followed by his law degree from the University of Detroit. He then proceeded to earn his LLM in taxation from NYU. Following his academic studies, he enjoyed a successful career in the nuclear industry.
When he wasn’t working, Thomas resided in Fountain Hills with his wife of 34 years, Kathleen Roe. He was an avid golfer and an adventure seeker with a great sense of humor. His travels took him around the world from Tahiti to Russia. One of his favorite past times was scuba diving in exotic locations with the many multitudes of sea life.
Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, John and his sisters, Elizabeth and Anne all of Michigan. He was survived by the love of his life, Kathleen Roe of Fountain Hills, as well as his sister, Roberta of Florida.
A small service with Tom’s friends and family was held at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.