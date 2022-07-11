Thomas R. Campbell died on June 29, 2022, at his home. He received loving care from his family and Americare Hospices staff.
Tom was born March 15, 1941, in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, the second child of Ralph J. Campbell and Selma M. Turnquist. He grew up in several locations, as his father was in school administration. When he was 15, the family relocated to Indianapolis, Ind., where he attended North Central High School.
After High School, he served four years in the United States Navy on the eastern seaboard and in Puerto Rico. Following the Navy, his employment included institutional and industrial chemical sales and management of an employee recreational park. His last and most enjoyed position was as a sales associate at Paul’s Ace Hardware in Fountain Hills. He helped many people with his handyman knowledge. While at ACE, he became a skilled knife and blade sharpener as a side job.
Memberships included the Methodist church, American Legion, Lions and Kiwanis clubs, and the Fountain Hills Men’s Club. Through the American Red Cross, Tom donated hundreds of pints of blood to help other people in need.
He met his future bride, Marilyn, through a roommate in 1965. They married the following year at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in North Vernon, Ind. They have lived in Illinois, Ind., and Arizona.
Tom’s lifelong loves were boats, fishing, family camping and poker. As a young child he crafted a sailboat from a board, a pole and a dish towel on Okoboji Lake in Iowa, frightening his mother, as she ran along on the shore.
He was a Sea Scout leader in service and later as a civilian. He progressed from a 16-foot boat in 1969 to a 42-foot houseboat on Saguaro Lake in Arizona in 2008. He captained the Desert Belle tour boat for three years. Another constant was playing poker with the guys, and twice-yearly fishing trips to Lake Kelsey in Michigan with the same guys. He was a skilled carver, crafting wooden spoons for family and friends on special occasions.
In the words of one of his lifelong friends, “Tom was always kind, helpful and a true gentleman.”
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Suzanne R. Hamblin. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Kathy (David) Newton, Michael (Clare) Campbell and Craig (Jackie) Campbell. “Grandpa Tom” to grandchildren, Lucy (Brandon) Manchak, and Ken Newton, Aidan and Audrey Campbell, Addalade, Calvin and Hannah Campbell, nephew Chris Hamblin, niece Kim Hamblin, great nephew Nathan Hamblin and great niece Laurel Hamblin.
Arrangements are being handled by Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the American Red Cross, 4747 N. 22nd St. #100, Phoenix, AZ 85016, 602-336-6660.