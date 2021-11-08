Thomas Lawrence Dougherty, age 96, of Rio Verde passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, after a brief illness. Tom and his late wife, Verda, were married 68 years and had seven children: Thomas, William (Patti), Mary Jo (Gunter), Michael (Nancy), Patricia, Nancy (Michael) and Maureen (Donald). He is survived by his brother, Paul Dougherty, and brother-in-law, Joe Thibault, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Born in Burchard, Neb., in 1925 to Lucy and Thomas Dougherty, he was raised on the family farm with his seven brothers and sisters. He attended Burchard High School where he played baseball and led the team to a state championship and later graduated as class valedictorian. He then went on to the University of Minnesota to play NCAA Division I baseball and, while there, also received his NROTC training. After graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering, he entered the Navy and commanded a supply ship in the Pacific.
Returning home to Nebraska he met his wife, Verda, began their family and started a long career with International Harvester Company. He began as a service center clerk at the Omaha truck branch and later became a senior vice president and general manager of North American Truck Operations, and also held the same job for agricultural equipment.
The family called the Chicago area home for almost 20 years. Upon retiring, he and Verda relocated to Rio Verde where he spent nearly 35 wonderful years enjoying retirement with his wife, friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom and Verda loved to travel and spend time with family, and with seven children and many grandchildren living all over the country, they were able to do both. They easily made new friends everywhere they went. Tom was deeply involved in his church, committed to his community and never missed a chance to play a game of catch or throw a frisbee with his kids and grandkids. Tom was a huge Cubs fan and loved to talk and watch baseball. Golf was also a big part of Tom and Verda’s life and he was always happy to critique your golf game!
He was a remarkable and generous man, father and friend. The stories and life experiences he shared will be sorely missed by everyone that had the good fortune of knowing him.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Messinger Mortuary on Friday, Nov. 19 (7 p.m. rosary), 12065 N Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
Thomas Dougherty will be interred with full military honors at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Dominic’s Catholic Mission, 25603 N. Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ 85263.
In lieu of flowers, Tom’s family lovingly asks donations be sent to Andre House in Phoenix, andrehouse.org.