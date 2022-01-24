Thomas L. Gibbs of Phoenix, formerly of Fountain Hills, and Braintree, Mass., died unexpectedly while at work on Jan. 19, 2022. He was 42 years old.
Born in Framingham, Mass., he was the son of Mary Ann Roche Gibbs of Chandler, Ariz. and Stephen Gibbs of Sarasota, Fla. He was also the beloved grandchild of the late Grace and Thomas C. Roche, Jr.
Tommy was the loving and protective big brother of Rhianna Schnorr of Phoenix, and the adored uncle of Morgan and Liam Schnorr. Additionally, he was the proud and doting father of his two rottweilers, Sammy and Maddie.
He leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends who mourn his loss.
A memorial celebration to honor Tommy’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ. A scattering of ashes ceremony will be held at a later date off the coast of Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tommy’s name to Rotten Rottie Rescue at rottenrottie.com.