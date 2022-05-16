Thomas Hencz

Thomas “Tom” Hencz, 57, of Tempe, Ariz., passed away on May 9, 2022, due to natural causes.
Tom was born on Aug. 10, 1964, in Fargo, N.D. He graduated from Fargo South High School in 1982 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Southern Methodist University in 1986. Tom’s career was spent in sales, marketing and media from the east coast to the west coast.
Tom loved to read, especially about history, current events, and cooking. His family was very important to him. Tom especially enjoyed the “banter” and lively conversations at family gatherings.
Tom is survived by his mother, Carol Hencz of Fountain Hills; his father, Edward Hencz of Fargo, N.D.; his brother, Jeff Hencz of Mill Creek, Wash.; nephews, Justin and Casey Hencz of Washington; and his beloved four-legged brother, Bandit.
Tom is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted and Anna Hencz and Glen and Esther Cleveland; and an infant brother, Edward T. Hencz, Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary in Fountain Hills, Ariz. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Riverview Cemetery west of Wilton, N.D.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Tom to First Presbyterian Church of Fountain Hills or the American Diabetes Association.