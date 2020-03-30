Thomas Eugene Robertson, of Fountain Hills, died March 16, 2020. He was 89 years old. He was a California boy, born in Arlington and growing up in Corona. While studying at Chaffey College, he joined the National Guard and proudly served for two years in the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended UCLA and the University of Maryland, earning a MBA degree.
Tom worked for both IBM and Intel, a 35-year career encompassing sales, corporate finance, computer systems engineering, and product management and development. He moved to Phoenix in 1978 and to Fountain Hills in 2000.
Tom was an avid private pilot, building and flying two Glasairs, which took him to destinations across the continental U.S., Alaska and Guatemala. He loved to share his passion for flying and adventure with anyone who would serve as his co-pilot. In his later years, he spent many happy and productive hours reading and researching at the Fountain Hills library.
He was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather; a wise counselor and good friend; and a man of great heart, honor, and integrity. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; daughters, Logan and Taylor; son-in-law, Daniel; grandchildren, Samuel and Willa; brothers, Jim, Harley, and Bruce; his planes N325TR and N25SX; and so many other family members and friends.
Due to COVID-19, memorial services will need to be held at a later date when gathering and travel permits, at Community Church of the Verdes, Rio Verde, Ariz., conducted by Dr. Rev. Cathy Northrup.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Tom’s honor to the dedicated staff and caregivers at the Eckstein House, Hospice of the Valley, 9808 N. 95th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258, 480-661-4500.