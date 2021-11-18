Thom Shartle, 59, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2021, with his loving family at his side.
Thom was born March 11, 1962, in Naperville, Ill. and has called Fountain Hills his home since 1999.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Debbie Shartle and his two children, Connor (Megan) and Ryden Shartle; as well as his sisters, Robin (Bruce) Przybylski and Beth (Daniel) Stockhausen and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lynne (Nickel) and John Shartle.
Thom was a lifelong enthusiast of miniatures, table-top role-playing games, and martial arts -- passions he shared with his children and friends. As a zoologist in heart and study, Thom was a foster parent to many puppies. Thom achieved the prestigious Eagle Scout rank through his dedication, leadership, and service to others. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, and friend.
As a stranger to no-one, Thom’s boisterous personality and gregarious nature served him well in his love for travel. He touched the lives of many on the trips he took with his wife Debbie to destinations such as Oahu, Carmel, Japan, and Italy.
He would tell those that miss him, “This is hard, and that’s ok -- you’ll be okay too. When things seem impossible and you need me most just smile, dance, say a joke and sing off key. I promise I will hear you, and in your memories, you will always be able to find me.”
A memorial gathering and celebration of life service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary at 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd. on Sunday, Nov. 21. The memorial gathering will begin at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service beginning at 2:30 p.m.