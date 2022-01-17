Mielke, Ted (Theodore G.) (1955-2021). If you are reading this, I have died. That happened on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 when my heart stopped. Being hospitalized with many serious issues during this pandemic; the cause of death listed on my death certificate may be COVID-19. You and I will never know the “real” numbers!
Although I was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 26, 1955, all of my memories began in Wisconsin. I spent my formative years in South Milwaukee, playing with friends that lasted my lifetime. As a kid my first job was delivering newspapers by bike, then working at Golden Chicken and Girard’s on Rawson Avenue. I never considered college, I have always said “Get a job and pay some rent – you freeloader.” Later jobs included Cudahy Roofing, tending bars in Cudahy and South Milwaukee (frequenting many of those), Girard’s Service Center, Wally’s Towing, Ray’s Towing, Performance Freight, and RTS before moving to Fountain Hills for warm weather. My desire for more pocket money and workplace comradery led me to work at O’Reilly Auto Parts for the past two years.
I enjoyed the outdoors whether it was at Lake Camelot or Neillsville, boating, hunting and shooting, enjoying NASCAR races and Buick Clubs car events or relaxing at our Show Low, Ariz., property. If I met you along this path, you were lucky to be considered my friend. I treasured those friendships over the miles and years; how much more blessed can I be.
I had many serious health problems over the past decade. As you know, I survived those with the help of my wife, but these last six months had taken a toll on my whole body.
I was known for keeping a lot of stuff I probably didn’t need at the time. Florie said (last week) I should have labeled the ‘31 Buick key, because upon you reading this, she is still searching for it!
With my lifetime love of wheels: I’ve bought them, repaired them, towed them, bought another one, sold one, bought a trailer and yet another car, motorcycle, truck, UTV or classic. I’ve always said “As long as there are checks in the checkbook, I can still write a check” knowing my wife works overtime anyways!
I am survived by my devoted wife, Florence (Raupp)Mielke; sister, Georgiann (the late Earl) Brinkman, Gen Fleury, and brother, Roman (the late Pat) Dombrowski. Preceded in death by parents George and Pearl Mielke, special niece Michelle Mielke, brothers Donald (the late Judy) Dombrowski and James (the late Gracie) Dombrowski; and sisters, Joann (the late Gerald) Hince and Eleanor (the late Richard) Krause and nieces/nephews. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Florie invites friends/family to join in a tribute toward my Life on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Fountain Hills Post 58 located at 16837 E. Parkview Ave., Fountain Hills, AZ.
A tribute and interment will be held at a later date (May 2022) in South Milwaukee, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, please support your local food banks or Extended Hands Food Bank in Fountain Hills.