The Rev. Larry Resmer Stiles, 84, of Fountain Hills, died unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2023.
A New York State native, he was born to Harold E. Stiles and Laverna M. Stiles on July 20, 1939, in Buffalo, N.Y. He graduated from Empire State University (SUNY) and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. He was ordained in the Lutheran Church (LCA) in 1982 and served LCA and ELCA congregations in New York, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania and Arizona. He was a friend to many, a great preacher, a wonderful singer, a supporter of many social causes and an avid golfer.
Larry was deeply loved by his family. He is survived by his wife, the Rev. Adele Stiles Resmer of Fountain Hills; his children, John Stiles (Susan) and Janet Testa of Cobleskill, N.Y.; sister, Sally Hamby and cousin, Bill Wieczorek (Patty) of Buffalo, N.Y., and an extended Resmer clan.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., at The Fountains, A United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. There will be a brief reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Cruzando Fronteras, a border ministry of the ELCA.