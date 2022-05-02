Terry Owen Mack, age 87, of Fountain Hills passed away on Feb. 18, 2022.
Terry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 3, 1934, and grew up in Goodyear, Ariz. He graduated from Arizona State College in 1955. He was an active member in many school functions, including ATO Fraternity, President of Men’s Students, Blue Key, ROTC and named Who’s Who in Colleges and Universities.
He served in the United States Air Force as an engineering officer. Later, he worked for the Upjohn Veterinary Division.
Known as T.O. to a number of his friends, he enjoyed playing golf, racquetball and tennis. He also coached his son, Tim, in hockey. Many of his years were spent in the San Francisco Bay Area where he enjoyed working with large corporations in the financial district. He often spoke of the building swaying in the earthquakes. Terry later moved to Carmel – by – the – Sea, then to Southern California and retired in Fountain Hills.
People were his first love in life, and he went to work with several large incentive companies to create and consult on incentive award programs to major corporations throughout the country. He was instrumental to banks in the marketing of the first credit card, Bankamericard, which later spread credit cards throughout the country.
He is survived by four children, Tim, Cherie, Chrisanne and Kurt; six grandchildren, Ryan, Jordan, Gina, Janelle, Jesse, Michael and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his sister, Carol Cooper and his parents, Theodore and Hazel Mack.
He was an inspiration and class act to all those who knew him.
Donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association.
A Memorial Service was held at Messenger Mortuary in Fountain Hills.