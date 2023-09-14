Theresa Anne (Terry) Mortimer (née Jarvis) of Fountain Hills, passed peacefully in her sleep at home Aug. 28, 2023, at the age of 91.
Terry was born to Ole and Lauretta Jarvis Oct. 12, 1931, in Sacramento, Calif.
Terry was an advocate for women’s rights and worked as a bookkeeper and in accounts payable. She was an impressive Tupperware dealer, winning cars and big prizes while her three children helped her gather the orders for her many happy customers.
Terry loved to gather around the table with friends and family of all ages to play games, especially Rummikub. She was a fierce competitor.
She played bridge with girlfriends regularly and enjoyed daily free spins on her iPad games. An avid bird lover, she filled feeders for hummingbirds like clockwork, her binoculars and birding guides at the ready.
A child of the Great Depression, she enjoyed finding the best deals, shopping sales from every grocery store in town. She loved shows about wildlife, especially the big cats. She was a tenacious woman who will be missed.
Terry was predeceased by her love Jack Mortimer, her beloved father and mother. Terry is survived by her younger brother, Harold Jarvis; son, Alan Mortimer (Michelle and family); daughter, Mary Atwell; granddaughters, Krista Atwell (Andrew), and Michelle Cooper (Jackson) who made Terry a great-grandmother with the births of their daughters, Delanie and Kennedy; son, James Mortimer; Harold’s children (Kristie, Craig and family) and many friends.
Terry’s family would especially like to thank Sheri Hatcliff for the love, care and friendship she gave to Terry in her last year of life.
Services for Terry will be held at Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. on what would have been her 92nd birthday. To honor her memory, flowers may be sent to Messinger Mortuary for her celebration of life. Also consider making a donation in Terry’s name to Hospice of the Valley or the National Audubon Society.
Please visit the Messinger Mortuary site to leave condolences and see service information: messingermortuary.com.