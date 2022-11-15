Terry Lee Morrison, a husband, father, and Poppe went home to our Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov. 4, 2022.
Terry was born on Feb. 16, 1945, to Curly and AnnaLee Morrison, in Ames, Iowa. He was one of three boys: Larry, Terry, and Gary (deceased). Terry resided in Nebraska for 20 years before moving to Arizona in 1986. He spent most of his career in the telecommunications industry.
Terry was a national racquetball champion, a speed walker, an avid golfer, a card/game player, and a diehard Nebraska Husker football fan. Terry was an active member of McDowell Church in Scottsdale, Ariz., and a regular contributor to the weekly men’s Bible study group. Terry loved sharing the message of salvation and mentoring friends and strangers alike.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Morrison; his son Joe Morrison (Julie); his daughters, Lisa Russ and Sarah Cockle (Tom); his stepdaughters, Jeni Bernecki (Bill) and Aspen Nolan (Mark); and his grandchildren, Joey Morrison (Jolene), Lexi Morrison, KJ Russ, Makeda Russ, Berkeley Cockle, Brody Cockle, Taylor Smelser (Mickey), Carson Lydon, Barett Nolan, Beckham Nolan, and Brenner Nolan; and his great grandchildren, JoJo Morrison, Mason Upchurch Smelser, and Bellamy Smelser.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poppe Pays it Forward and can be mailed to Wahoo State Bank at 314 W. 5th Street, Wahoo, NE 68066, or may be given to a family member to deposit. Poppe Pays it Forward assists student athletes, with unmet financial needs, to allow them to participate in their respective school sports.