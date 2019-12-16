Terry Kane LaNoue, 81, of Fountain Hills passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from complications from a fall at his home in Fountain Hills. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jo LaNoue, and his parents, Jerry LaNoue and Lucille LaNoue.
Terry is survived by one brother, Mark LaNoue, and his two sisters, Jeri Conway and Janelle Groh. Terry leaves behind three children, Mark LaNoue, Kara Adair and Chris LaNoue, and six grandchildren, Justin LaNoue, Abigail LaNoue, Katie Adair, Kristen Adair, Kamryn Adair and Kyle Adair.
Terry was born in Grand Forks, N.D. He is the oldest son of four kids born to Jerry LaNoue and Lucille LaNoue. Terry attended Regis College and graduated with a BA degree. He immediately went to work for JC Penney Company for the next 40 years at various capacities.
He loved the church and his fellow believers. He loved Jesus with all his heart. He served Communion at the Church of the Ascension till he was physically unable. He loved his children, who will miss him very much but look forward to seeing Mom and Dad again soon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Relief Services or local Fountain Hills Extended Hands Food Bank.
The Catholic Burial Mass will be held at the Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ. The Mass in memory of Terry LaNoue will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m.