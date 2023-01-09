Teresa Ann Roberg, 78, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in Fountain Hills. She was born May 27, 1944, in Washington, D.C., to William and Geraldine Fish.
Terrie met her husband, Ken, while studying at Marquette University. They were married at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 13, 1965. She always wanted to be a mom. Together they raised their family in Omaha, Neb.; Winfield, Kan.; Roswell, N.M.; Phoenix and Scottsdale. After their children grew up, they lived in Lake Havasu City, Phoenix and most recently Fountain Hills.
Terrie was a Professed Secular Franciscan, an RCIA instructor and a Eucharistic Minister. She held office with the Republican Women of Mohave County and put her energy into pro-life activities. Her favorite forms of activism were to stand up for her kids’ educational needs and participate in their activities.
Terrie’s design interests culminated with her home in Lake Havasu City. Fiercely competitive, she enjoyed cards and games, particularly duplicate bridge with her husband as Life Masters. They enjoyed travelling, cruising and collecting souvenir plates and clocks from their many adventures.
Married for 57 years, Terrie is survived by husband, Ken; six children, Jay (Marcia), Eric (Erika), Jeff (Carmen), Kate (Paul), Kevin (Kim) and Tory (Chris); 10 grandchildren, Ruby, Ame, Caleb, Andrew, Gavi, David, Brian, Chris (Adi), Ray and Kai; and first great-grandchild, Camila. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Fred and sister, Janet.
The funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills, followed by a reception. Interment is at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Mesa, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Alzheimer’s Association at Terrie’s Team’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.