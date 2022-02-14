T-Mo (Thelma Ann) Mertz passed away peacefully in Casa Grande, Ariz., on Feb. 10, 2022. Born in Port Allen, La., Jan. 10, 1932, she was the fifth of nine children.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Mertz, and her closest and best friend sister, Shirley (Miami) Pecquet, Prairieville, La. and sister, Azelia Efferson, Bossier City, La.
She modeled, trained models and held fashion shows. She also was an executive secretary to several different CEOs of major companies. After moving to Aransas Pass, Texas, she owned a successful dress shop named T-Mo’s.
Her first husband, Donald S. Hill, preceded her in death. She married Rick Mertz, a homebuilder, and greatly assisted him in building. Having moved to Fountain Hills in 1996 she continued to help him in home building and was very active in the Women’s Club.
After a brief return to Texas, she resided in Casa Grande, Ariz. She will be remembered for her quick wit, smile and friendly personality. No services are planned at this time.