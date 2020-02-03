A celebration of life will be held in honor of Suzie McCready on Monday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 Fountain Hills Blvd. A casual reception will follow.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
4:30 News
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
FH Times Breaking News
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Sun Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Chamber re-brands art shows
- Kokopelli Institute shuttered
- Law enforcement report
- Council approves density changes
- Anonymous tips continue through P3 app
- New development fees adopted
- Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame Honorees announced for 2020
- P&Z gives thumbs up to indoor auto sales
- Mayor delivers "State of the Town"
- My first ambulance ride was no fun
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 8