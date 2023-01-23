Suzanne Thomas

Suzanne (Elco) Thomas of Fountain Hills passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 58. She was born on March 30, 1964, in Chardon, Ohio.
Suzanne is survived by her son, Anthony Dinaso III; daughter, Nikole Coronado (Jorge); mother, Doris Elco; father, James Elco Sr. (Jackie); brothers, James (Barbara), Greg (Marlene) and Brad (Penny) Elco, all of Fountain Hills. Among other loving members, are many nieces and nephews.
Suzanne moved to Fountain Hills with her family in 1978. She enjoyed her years spent in Fountain Hills and her many friends here. Suzanne’s last few years were spent as a mental and physical/drug abuse counselor in the Phoenix area.
She will be remembered fondly for her laughter, dimples and her always ready smile and sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held sometime in March for family and friends.