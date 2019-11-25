Suzanne Colegrove

Suzanne Jane Colegrove, 83, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 15, 1936 she met and married her beloved husband of 63 years, Thomas C. Colegrove. They remained there until 1974 when her family moved to Bay Village, Ohio.
In 1978 a job promotion took them to Oconomowoc, Wis. until 1991, when they retired to Horseshoe Bend, Ark. They resided there until Tom’s death in 2017, when Susie moved to Fountain Hills. There, she enjoyed meeting many new friends at her residence in Fountain View Village.
She was passionate about her family and friends, golfing, sports on TV, dogs and traveling. She was famous for her cooking (especially soup parties), as she was brought up in the family restaurant business, Souder’s of Columbus.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Colegrove and his significant other, Kelly Gardner, both of Scottsdale; and Mitchell Colegrove and his wife, Susan, of Germantown, Wis.; five grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Tyler, Collin and Morgan Colegrove and great grandchild, Raelynn Wienckowski.
A future memorial service will take place in Columbus, Ohio. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.