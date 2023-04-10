Susan Lee Luzinski, beloved wife, sister, stepmother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2023, at the age of 74 in Fountain Hills, Ariz. She was born on March 21, 1949, to James and Lenore Gunning in Chicago, Ill., and spent her early years living down the street from Wrigley Field until her family moved to Schiller Park, Ill., where she graduated from East Leyden High School.
Susan began her professional career with the Federal Government, specifically with the Defense Contract Administration Services Region (DCASR) located at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. She started in the clerical field and was later promoted to positions in personnel and training. She eventually became the Commander’s Secretary in the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Chicago and dedicated over 38 years of her life to federal service before retiring in March 2006.
In August 1981, Susan married the love of her life, Bill, and the couple lived in Des Plaines, Ill., before settling in Bartlett, Ill., in 1984, where they purchased their home. Susan was an active member of the Bartlett’s Women Club (BWC) and served as its president in 1997-1998. She was also the chairperson of the Fashion Show, developing the fashion show booklet, and participated as a crafter in the BWC Craft Fair. Her eloquence as a speaker and her dedication to the community were widely recognized.
In June 2007, Susan and Bill moved to Fountain Hills where Susan continued her active involvement in various organizations. She served as the president of both the Fountain Hills Women's Club (FHWC) and the Friends in the Hills Welcome Club (FITH) simultaneously in 2012-2013, showcasing her leadership skills and commitment to community service. She also maintained the on-line monthly activity bulletin for FITH, developing the fashion show booklet for FHWC and assisted with the power point presentation at her church, Shepherd of the Hills, on Sundays.
Susan was known for her unwavering optimism and kindness. She never got mad or upset and always had a smile on her face. She was quick to help others, never hesitating to lend a hand when someone was in need. Her generosity and graciousness touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, James and Lenore Gunning, and her sister, Connie Rutherford. She is survived by her loving husband, William Luzinski of Fountain Hills; stepchildren, Gregory (Roberta) Luzinski of Naperville, Ill., and Michele Luzinski of Fountain Hills; step-grandchildren, Matthew Majnarich, Ariel Cornell, Jordyn Luzinski, and Brooks Luzinski; as well as a host of beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend and sister, Linda Gunning, of Fountain Hills.
A memorial service to celebrate Susan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Shepherd of the Hills, located at 16150 E. El Lago Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in Susan’s memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), as Susan had a deep love and compassion for animals. Her legacy of kindness, optimism, and selflessness will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, dear Susan. You will be forever missed, and your love and memory will live on in our hearts.