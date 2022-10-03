Susan Jo Krauser

Sue died peacefully at home in Fountain Hills on Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 68 with her husband, daughters, and sister by her side.
Sue is survived by her husband, Rick Krauser; and their two children, Kristi Stone (Ryan) and Kelli Krauser. Her siblings William Swaback, Robert Swaback (Gaye), Brad Swaback (Lisa) and Sheri Klich (Dennis).
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jaclyn, Brayden, Brooklyn, and Colton Stone and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Swaback, her mother, JoAnne Swaback, and her nephew, Mitchell Swaback.
Sue was the daughter of Ralph and JoAnne Swaback. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on July 21, 1954. She married Rick Krauser in 1975 and they were married for 47 years. Rick and Sue met at the Awana Olympics. Awana was Sue’s passion, and she ran several Awana clubs for most of her life with Rick serving by her side, introducing kids to the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Sue loved to shop ‘til she dropped. She was always searching for the best deals so she could fill the Awana store with the coolest prizes for the Awana kids, always trying to be the best steward of God’s money.
Sue was an incredible mother, who always kept life fun. She loved her kids dearly and gave them an amazing childhood. They always felt celebrated and loved. She gave them a love for travel by taking them on many vacations, making memories along the way.
Her grandkids loved their Grandma Sue Sue dearly. They looked forward to “Grandma’s special day” where they got to spend one on one time with her. She supported each of them by watching them dance, sing, and play sports. She loved taking them on trips to Disneyland.
Sue was the glue that kept the whole family together. From her brothers and sisters to her nieces and nephews, and even others who didn’t have a family of their own. Sue always welcomed others into her home. She loved inviting people to Thanksgiving and Easter dinner when they didn’t have anywhere to go.
The center of Sue’s life was always her faith and belief in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Because of her work in children’s ministry through Awana, countless lives have been changed for eternity.
Sue was a faithful servant with a giving heart. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered always!
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. followed by a service at 7p.m. at Cornerstone Family Church, 10215 N Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
A light dinner reception will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to: Harvest Compassion Center, 4744 E. Thunderbird Road, Ste. 9, Phoenix, AZ 85032.