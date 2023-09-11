Dec. 27, 1924,, to Feb. 28, 2023
In Memoriam: Sunniva Nygaard Graves - A Life Woven in Transcendent Threads
In the tranquil embrace of Fountain Hills, Ariz., on Feb. 28, 2023, we mark the passage of Sunniva Nygaard Graves, aged 98, into the great beyond. Her’s was a life that unfolded like the pages of a melancholic yet beautifully written Norwegian drama, capturing the essence of love, resilience, and unceasing exploration.
Born amidst the majestic fjords of Bergen, Norway, to a union of German and Norwegian heritage, Sunniva was the eldest of four siblings, and today, she leaves behind her brother Endre and a vast extended Norwegian family, who, like characters in a play, were intricately woven into the fabric of her existence.
The Nygaard family, masters of the art of rose cultivation, nurtured a flourishing business in Bergen, painting their lives with the vibrant hues of blossoms. Under the patriarchal guidance of Lars Nygaard, they reveled in the joys of kinship, friendship, and the serenity of verdant greenhouses. However, this idyllic existence was punctuated by the discord of history, as World War II cast its ominous shadow over Norway, disrupting their harmonious life. With fortitude and unity, they weathered those turbulent years, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
In her twenties, Sunniva embarked on a path of enlightenment, earning a teaching degree and illuminating young minds in Tromso, Norway. It was during one of her maritime voyages between Bergen and Tromso that she encountered a dashing American, John Graves, a US Air Force contractor, whose arrival on the stage of her life marked the beginning of a new act.
The union of Sunniva and John ushered them to the sun-drenched shores of Los Angeles, Calif., where they raised three children, Peter, Timothy and Anne. Sunniva, a devoted Christian, her heart a wellspring of devotion, reveled in the splendors of the natural world, her voice echoing the melodies of yodeling, her hands crafting vibrant canvases, and her soul penning verses of poetry. A torchbearer of inspiration, she taught preschool, a testament to her nurturing spirit, and even dared to traverse the daunting marathon distance of 26.2 miles in her mid-fifties, a symbol of her indomitable will.
Upon their later move to the arid landscapes of Arizona, Sunniva’s passions continued to bloom. Her love for the outdoors found resonance in the vast desert vistas, her poetic words found their way into print, her paintings adorned the world with their colors, and her voice soared with the choir of angels in the church. Through it all, she remained a beacon of love and mentorship, illuminating the paths of her American and Norwegian family, as well as her circle of friends.
In the twilight of her days, Sunniva was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John D. Graves, and she leaves behind her cherished children, Peter, Timothy, Anne and grandchildren, Lauren and Jack, as well as an enduring legacy of a life well-lived.
As we mourn the loss of this remarkable soul, let us remember the indelible impression she has left on the stage of our lives, a character both enigmatic and full of grace, in the grand tapestry of existence, each thread telling the story of a life truly lived.
Farewell, Sunniva Nygaard Graves, in the spirit of Henrik Ibsen, may your journey into eternity be as poetic and profound as the chapters of your earthly tale.
Ashes interred at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (Arizona).