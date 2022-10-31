Steve Mancarella

Steve passed on Saturday, Oct 15, at his home in Fountain Hills with his loving wife by him.
A Connecticut native, he was born in Hartford in 1941 and moved to Arizona in 1990, where he truly found his home.
He embraced the culture and community and joined The Fountain Hills Community Theater, where he was a member for many years producing numerous plays and winning a multitude of awards and accolades.
The theater was a significant part of his life and he loved and enjoyed great times with his theater family.
Steve was a huge Red Sox fan and baseball enthusiast. He was in his glory discussing baseball history and statistics, of which he knew so many.
A history buff, Steve was well-read and loved being surrounded by books. Reading was one of his biggest passions.
He greatly enjoyed traveling with his wife, Nora, watching old B&W movies and having a good Italian dinner.
He leaves behind his caring and sweet wife, Nora Rosemblit of Fountain Hills; and his daughter, Lisa Crawford; son, Brent Mancarella; and granddaughter, Sage Mancarella all of Connecticut.
Steve’s humor, charm, and endearing, adventurous, and kind-hearted spirit will be dearly missed.