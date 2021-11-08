Sterling Dean Spiegelberg, 83, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, after a short stay in the hospital with his wife of 43 years by his side.
Dean was born on Nov. 26, 1937, in Powell, Wyo., to Sterling and Thelma
Spiegelberg. He was the eldest of four children.
Dean grew up in the mountains of Wyoming hunting, fishing and backpacking. He always shared his stories with family and friends, they became legendary.
He served in the United States Army and later built two very successful businesses touching many lives, many who became lifelong friends.
He was married to his wife, Kay, on July 29, 1978, in Cody, Wyo. Their
married life took them to Bozeman, Mont., and later to Fountain Hills.
It was in Fountain Hills that he found senior softball and he challenged himself with playing at least three times a week. He played three times in the World Senior Softball Championship in Las Vegas, Nev.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Thelma Spiegelberg; sister,
Lura Showman. He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Sandy Jean; son Dean Spiegelberg and daughter, Lynn Kujala (Dennis). Surviving stepdaughters include, Debbie Raden (Jim), Sandy Rae Martin and Tammy Weisbeck. Other survivors
include brother, Hale Spiegelberg and sister, Betty Cowan, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of
your choice.