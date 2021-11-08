Stanley (Stan) Hinkley, age 87, passed away Nov. 1, 2021, in Fountain Hills following years of medical problems. He has lost his fight here on Earth, but he has now reached his forever home with his Lord. He passed away from Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA).
Stan was born in Crookston, Minn., the third son of Alfred and Minnie Hinkley. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Wilbur and Newman. He contracted polio at age 10, which affected his leg. Somehow, he recovered after a short time. He graduated from Central High School in Crookston in 1952, where he found the love of his life of 67 years, meeting in the ninth grade.
Stan enlisted in the Air Force in 1953. He was very proud of his service to his country during the Korean War. He was discharged in July 1957. He began his career with AT&T and he retired in 1989. He and Marlene have two children, Michael and Sherlyn.
Stan’s occupation meant moving a few times beginning in North Dakota, then Sioux City, Iowa, and Fremont, Neb. They lived in Nebraska for 28 years, where Stan was an assistant Scout leader, taught Sunday School and studied for three years to become a Bethel Series instructor. He began a small group of singers named “Singspirations.” They sang religious music for groups in the Fremont area for their entertainment. He and Marlene were in church choirs wherever they have lived.
In 1993 Stan and Marlene made the best decision of their lives to move to Arizona. They found Fountain Hills and Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church became their church home. Stan volunteered whenever and wherever he was needed.
When asked to be a “reader” for the scripture lessons on Sunday, he always accepted that responsibility. He would spend the days ahead of Sunday researching those passages so that he could provide a “history” of what was going to be read. He enjoyed church choir for 26 years under the director of music, Deanna. He also liked to sing in quartets. Service to God and family always came first. He loved taking care of the Heritage Garden in front of the church with Lloyd Tarr, until he was no longer able.
He was also a member of the Men’s Club, where he enjoyed playing golf every Friday. They also went on several field trips out in the desert. He was anxious to learn about nature in the desert on those outings.
He and Marlene traveled extensively, cruising to many destinations, during their years in Arizona. They made several trips to Maine to enjoy the fall colors and lobster. No more golfing together or traveling, but they have been blessed by their Lord to be side by side for 67 years.
Rest in the arms of your Lord, Stan. Join in the heavenly choir.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
Memorials in Stan's honor may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.