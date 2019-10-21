Spyros Maduros, 83, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully at his residence on Oct. 10, 2019, with his family by his side.
Spyros was born Feb. 1, 1936 in Jefferson City, Mo. He attended the University of Kansas and worked for Ralph Lauren/Polo for 40 years.
Spyros was preceded in death by his father, Vasilios, and mother, Electra. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Julie; sons, Gregory, Vasilios, Morgan (Sarah); daughter, Emily (Stephen); four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A celebration of his well-lived life will be held at a later date.