Shirley Scheu, 92, of Fountain Hills went to be with Jesus on Oct. 19, 2020. Shirley was born April 3, 1928 in Ocheydan, Iowa. Shirley was married to Arnold Scheu for 50 years until Arnold’s death in March of 2000. Shirley was a loving companion and wife, and mother, working alongside her beloved husband. Together, their mission was to follow Jesus, and He used them in helping to plant three churches in Rio Rico and Fountain Hills.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Ivan and Michael, her two grandsons, Jimmy and Bobby, and her great grandchildren, Kylie and Peyton.
Shirley will be remembered for her joyful demeaner and dedication to the Lord, as she faithfully served her church family, Joy Christian Community Church. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Joy Christian Community Church, Fountain Hills, from 9 to 10:15 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joy Christian Community Church.