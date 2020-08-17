Shirley R. Grabowski, 86, went to be with the Lord Aug. 1, 2020.
Shirley was born in Detroit, Mich., on July 19, 1935 to Norman and Helen Helm.
Shirley graduated from South Eastern High School in 1952 and attended Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich., 1953-1956.
Shirley’s career included employment as admissions clerk at Wayne State University, secretarial positions with Kelly Girls, Inc., executive secretary with Lear Corp., Rochester, Minn., and administrative assistant with Church of the Ascension, Fountain Hills.
She married Ronald Grabowski in 1962. Together they had two children, Michael and Jodi. In 1998, Ron and Shirley retired and moved from Macomb Twp. Minn. to Fountain Hills.
Shirley loved dancing, going to casinos, playing bingo, bridge, mahjong, friends at happy hour and working at the church.
Shirley was a loving wife and great friend, mother and grandmother.
She passed following a long illness while in the care of Fountain View Village and hospice. Per Shirley’s wishes, she will be cremated and services with family only.
Shirley will be remembered always by her husband, family and friends – God bless you Shirley.