Shirley Muscara, 96, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021. Shirley was born March 13, 1925, in Akron, Ohio. She had no siblings.
During her lifetime Shirley lived in Ohio, New York, Louisiana, California, Nevada and Arizona. Her highest level of education was a master’s degree from Weber State. She was a finance officer at Hughes Aircraft and was one of Howard Hughes’ first female executives. She retired after 32 years.
Shirley was widowed twice and is survived by her four children; daughters, Judy Boehmer (Chuck), Penny Hitchcock, Sam Cernichiari; and son, Frank Muscara (Teresa). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Gregg, Matt, Tiffany, John Jr., Jason, Nick, Rebecca, Nicolas and Alex and eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Megan, Payton, Andy, Hailey, Ashleigh, Sara and Emma.
A memorial service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.