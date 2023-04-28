Shirley Jean Hemphill (née Bronnenberg) of Rio Verde, Ariz., passed away on April 22, 2023. Born on Oct. 24, 1938, in Des Moines, Iowa, Shirley was the daughter of Max Roy Bronnenberg and Vivian Viella Welton. She is fondly remembered for her lively spirit that continues to touch the hearts of those whose lives she enriched. There was never a dull moment around her; Shirley never ceased to put a smile on our faces or elicit ample laughter out of friends and family alike.
She attended Washington Township High School until 1957, and married her first husband, Leonard Fenn, moving to Chateauvillain, France, where her first daughter, Lynette Fenn, was born. She settled in Fairborn, Ohio, where she had her second child, Scott Fenn, and took college classes at the local university.
Eventually she moved back to Iowa and married her second husband, James Alan Bose. She worked at the ACS Office in Adel and had her third child, Cynthia Bose, while living on the family farm. After his tragic death, she married Jay Hemphill and became a homemaker. They enjoyed outdoor activities together such as golf and boating at Lake Panorama in Panora, Iowa. They eventually moved to Arizona to become avid golfers of the Rio Verde Country Club community.
She is survived by her three children, daughter, Lynette Fenn of Rio Verde, son, Scott Fenn of Linden, Iowa and daughter Cynthia and Joseph Bills of Phoenix. She was also the proud grandparent of two grandchildren, Samantha Ciroux of Mesa and Joseph Bills Jr. of Phoenix as well as three step-grandchildren Josephine Bills of Las Vegas, Nev., Gabriella Bills of Austin, Texas and Desiree Bills of Denton, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ronald Bronnenberg of Perry, Iowa.
As her wish was to be cremated, her ashes will be interred at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, next to her husband James Bose and also interred with her husband Jay Hemphill at the Dodge Township Cemetery in Bagley, Iowa.
A memorial service will be held for Shirley on Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary Chapel.