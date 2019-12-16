Shirlee Paffrath, age 93, of Spicer, Minn., died peacefully Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, at her home on Green Lake in Spicer.
Shirlee Louise Paffrath was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Alberta (Westphal) Frye. She grew up in Bryan, Ohio, graduated from Bryan High School, and attended Ohio State University. While at Ohio State, Shirlee met Lowell Paffrath and they were married in 1946. They moved to Minnesota, where they owned and operated Paffrath and Sons Jewelry in Willmar.
Lowell died in 1987. In 1994, Shirlee married Dr. Robert V. Hodapp and they made their home on Green Lake in Spicer. They also wintered in Fountain Hills for many years.
Shirlee was a member of the Church of Our Lady of the Lakes in Spicer. She was an avid reader. She was a gifted artist and was involved in several art clubs, including CAT (Creating Art Together). Shirlee donated several pieces for Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. She also enjoyed collecting and restoring antique furniture, and decorated her home with her restored pieces.
Shirlee was a devoted wife and mother. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by four children, Shannon Carbone of Fountain Hills, Jeff (and Jean) Paffrath of Breckenridge, Colo., Todd (and Diane) Paffrath of Spicer, Minn., and Joel (and Kristine) Paffrath of Spicer, Minn.; a daughter-in-law, Marcia Paffrath of Owatonna, Minn.; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lowell Paffrath in 1987 and Robert V. Hodapp in 2010; her son, Ted Paffrath in 2013; and her twin brother, Sherwin “Bud” Frye.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ann Welker for her loving care.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In honor of Shirlee’s life, donation may be made to the Spicer Public Library, Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, or Special Olympics Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar, Minnesota.