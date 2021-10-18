Shawn Florian passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved wife and children, on Oct. 5, 2021, following a brief illness.
Shawn was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Sheboygan, Wis. He often reminisced about the large family gatherings that were held in his home throughout his childhood. Shawn attended St. Clement’s School, Central High, and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Shawn was a proud Badger and followed Wisconsin football and basketball over the decades.
After graduating college, Shawn worked for Kohler Company for nearly 40 years. He worked his way from an entry level position to an executive position within the company. His work took him and his family across the country. They lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Colorado, California, Nevada and Arizona. He traveled extensively for work and developed a passion for travel and adventure in his personal life as well. He visited Europe, Asia, Africa, countless islands in the Caribbean and Pacific, nearly all of the 50 states and many of the country’s national parks.
Shawn had a gift for appreciating each and every day. He was the happiest man on the planet and his joy for life was apparent to everyone who had the fortune of meeting him. He enjoyed the sunshine, the sound of a gentle breeze blowing through the palm trees and a beautiful view. He enjoyed watching live theater, attending the symphony and was a proud supporter of PBS. There was nothing he loved more than his wife of 56 years, Gail, and the family they built together.
He is survived by his wife, Gail (Verstrate) Florian; daughter, Nicole (Shane) Chalmers; son, Brendan (Beth) Florian; daughter, Nadine (Douglas) Flack; daughter, Erin (Nicklaus) Han; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Shawn was cremated and a family mass was celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Scottsdale, Ariz.