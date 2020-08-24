Sharon Ann Timm, formerly of Fountain Hills and Rio Verde, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.
Her larger-than-life wit and stubbornness will never be forgotten. She leaves behind husband, Dale Timm; her five children; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many friends. She was an amazing, adventurous, independent woman with a sarcastic wit and boundless energy.
Sharon was born in Montana, the daughter of the late Bertrand and Katherine Smith (our beloved Grandma Kay) who lived on a sheep ranch outside of Malta with her brothers and grandparents. When her dad died in 1945, they moved to Malta and lived there until she moved to Spokane in 1956. She worked as a medical secretary at Sacred Heart and even did a stint in Honolulu as a visiting medical secretary.
Sharon married Robert Bieker in 1960. They lived in Spokane and Loon Lake, Wash. For 30 years. While she was raising five kids Sharon finished her undergraduate degree and master’s degree in business education. She taught office skills to airmen at Fairchild Air Force Base, then taught a Spokane Community College and ran the cooperative education program there until retirement.
During those years Sharon volunteered with Catholic Charities, was an usher in her parish, supported the many activities her kids were involved in and supported Bob in his lifelong association with the Elks. Sharon lost Bob to cancer when she was 54. She moved to Fountain Hills after retirement and lived a wonderful life of golfing, hiking and enjoying the sun with the many friends she made. Sharon traveled extensively for a few years, doing crazy things like captaining a boat down the Seine River in France. Also driving around Ireland alone for a month. Sharon was an avid reader and volunteered with the Fountain Hills Library and was the board president for one year. Sharon remained single for many years then she was lucky at age 70 to find love again with Dale Timm. They enjoyed time together and golfing with their friends in Arizona.
After diagnosis of dementia, Dale took care of her as her disease progressed and was always encouraging. They had fun together and shared many laughs. Mom looked forward every day to “Happy Hour.” Dale would fix cocktails and they would sit right next to each other and visit. It was so special.
Sharon was a devoted mother to her children, Kimberley Coombs (Steve), Kari Cornelius (Jim), Marcine Herron (Pat), Kathi Bailey (Ted), and Kraig Bieker (Michelle). She loved her sons-in-law and daughter-in-law and enjoyed many rousing political conversations over cocktails with them. She was loving and supportive but not enabling and raised five grateful adults. She will be greatly missed.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Fieldstone Memory Care. They have treated Mother as family and they truly loved her, especially during this awful COVID time. We appreciate them for the love and care they gave her.
“Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit but the highest form of intelligence.” – Oscar Wilde.
Rest in peace, our dear mother.
Online tributes may be made at holycrossofspokane.org.