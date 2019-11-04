Sgt. Edward Bandyk

Sergeant Edward Bandyk – born Aug. 8, 1924, in Pittsburgh, Pa. – passed Oct. 10, 2019. He was married to Alvera C. Bandyk for 72 years (Alvera passed April 9, 2019). He leaves behind his daughter, Mary; son, Edward; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Stephanie, and Christina.
As a combat MP in WWII, he was tasked with keeping a forward airfield open to supply both the U.S. and China against the Japanese army. In early 1945, he fell victim to a Japanese trap. His leg was impaled. He managed to free himself and warn the others.
As a member of the Pennsylvania State Police he rose to sergeant and station commander for the Poconos resort area. After 35 years of traffic, shootings and criminal investigations he retired.
He then worked with Habitat for Humanity, was a 32nd Degree Mason, and helped many friends and families. Let us remember him as always trying to do the right thing, and doing whatever he could. He was loved by all and is missed already. May he forever be at peace.
Burial will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Saint Catherine Cemetery, DuBois, Pa. 15801.