May 29, 1960 – Feb. 20, 2023. Scott Flyte, 62, of Fountain Hills passed away Feb. 20, 2023, at home surrounded by his family after a 10-month battle with Glioblastoma (brain cancer).
He was born in Lancaster, Pa., to Howard and Lois (Young) Flyte on May 29, 1960. He grew up in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, with his two brothers, Mark, and Todd Flyte.
He attended Chagrin Falls schools through high school and graduated in 1978. He got his undergrad at Utah State University in Aviation Science and his Financial Management Certificate later in life.
Scott was an entrepreneur at heart and owned a couple of businesses throughout his life, but being a pilot was one of his passions. He completed his training at Southeastern School of Aeronautics in Macon, Ga., along with getting his flight instructor ratings at Airman Flight Academy, Norman, Okla., in 1989.
Scott started his career with Atlantic Southeast Airlines (ASA) in Atlanta, Ga. He then took a position as a flight instructor at Flight Safety International in Toledo, Ohio, in 1995. In January 1997, he transferred to their Tucson, Ariz., facility and was then hired by Swift Air of Phoenix in July 1997, flying Citation 7 and 10 corporate jets. In August 1999, Scott was hired by U.S. Airways and worked his way to the Airbus 320 series. Shortly thereafter, there was the national tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, which resulted in Scott and 1,900 other pilots being furloughed in December 2001.
Over the years, Scott flew the private sector for individual businessmen in the US.. and abroad. Places and companies include Yucaipa Industries in Burbank, Calif. (Boeing 757); Tag Aviation, Hong Kong (Bombardier Global Jet); Phenix Jet, Toyoko, Japan (Global 6000 Jet); Executive Jet Management, Teterboro, N.J. (Global 6000). He lived an adventurous life as a pilot and saw the world.
Scott met his wife, Dana (DiSabato) Flyte at World’s Gym in Worthington Ohio. They married (eloped) in 1994 in Aspen, Colo., and lived an eventful life together for 30 years. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Dana; two brothers, Mark, and Todd Flyte; his mother Lois (Young) Flyte; as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Scott’s wishes were not to have a service or celebration of life. He wishes his remains would be placed in a columbarium in Colorado. The final destination is targeted for Aspen, Colo. Family, and friends are welcome to visit his online memorial at memories.net/timeline/scott-flyte-59946 or his mortuary obituary, messingermortuary.com/obituary/Scott-Flyte. Feel free to share stories and pictures for the family to enjoy. Memorial donations can be made to Mayo Clinic AZ (Cancer Research) or the Glioblastoma Foundation in Scott’s name.