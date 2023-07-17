Sandra Parks

Sandra “Sandy” Parks, 81, of Fountain Hills passed away July 14, 2023. Sandra was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Watertown, N.Y.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Donald A. Parks; sons, Donald K. and Daniel J.; sisters, Lynda Schupke and Deborah Smart; brother, John McKenna; five grandchildren, Danielle Parks, Sarabeth Gollmar, Katherine Kelly, Loreen Ross, Tyler Parks, as well as six great grandchildren, Alexis Ross, Hailey Ross, Killian Kelly, Lennox Kelly, McKenna Gollmar, Michael Scopa, Jr.
Sandra graduated from Lyon Mountain High School. She worked in food service at Fountain Hills Middle School and Central Islip Middle School.
Sandra most enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed dining out with Don and a special group of friends. In Sandra’s younger years, bowling was her life, belonging to several teams both women and mixed.
She was a tireless worker at Church of the Ascension, part of the ushers, set up for funeral services and always ready to step in anywhere she could be useful.
A memorial service will be held at Church of the Ascension on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by a Committal Service at National Cemetery of Arizona at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity of your choice.