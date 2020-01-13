Sandra Ann Kniffin of Ponte Vedra, Fla., entered into Heaven on Oct. 30, 2019 at the age of 86.
Sandra was born on March 12, 1933 to Charley and Wilma (Houdersheldt) Dickey in Columbus, Neb. After graduating from Columbus High School, she attended the University of Colorado in Boulder for two years before returning to graduate from University of Nebraska, Lincoln, with a degree in business.
She then worked several years for Quinton’s clothing store. She married the love of her life, Stanley Kniffin, in 1957 and then lived most her married life in Lincoln, Neb. where they raised their two children, Stephanie and Carolyn.
As a couple, they enjoyed golfing at the Knolls Country Club with dear friends, Nebraska football, bridge parties and working on their home and yard together. But mostly, they enjoyed spending time with their girls providing lifelong memories. Sandra enjoyed bowling, gardening and spending time with friends and neighbors. She volunteered for many years at the Lincoln Humane Society therefore, her household was always a loving home to a maximum number of dogs and cats. She was a devoted wife, mother and fierce friend.
After her beloved husband died of cancer in 1996, she moved back to Columbus for a few years, then, moved to Fountain Hills. Her warm smile and gentle nature gained her yet another network of close friends. She met most of them through the Fountain Hills Community center where she enjoyed playing bingo, bridge and other wonderful activities.
After suffering a stroke which left her paralyzed on her left side in 2008, she moved in with her daughter Stephanie. Though she became confined to a wheelchair, she didn’t let that slow her down in the slightest. She was known throughout the area as she rode her motorized scooter from place to place, enjoying yet another chapter of adjustment and growth. Sharing in activities with her daughter including Monday night neighborhood dinners and gatherings in her beautiful back yard, Sandra thrived yet again and spread her joyful energy.
She would often accompany Stephanie to her musical gigs and as you can imagine, was her biggest fan. She would spend a few months a year with her daughter, Carolyn, and her family in Philadelphia, Pa., where she was able to spend time with her grandchildren, Stanley and Lily.
In 2016, she moved to live with Carolyn and her family full time after their move to Ponte Vedra, Fla. She immediately sought out socialization at the Community Senior Center where she spent every Tuesday and Thursday. She was a member of the Wii bowling team there and enjoyed participating in every activity possible.
She was also able to share some cherished time with her family exploring the different sights her new surroundings in Florida had to offer.
She spent her last months living at Brookdale assisted living facility. Once again, her consummate smile, warmth and zest for life gained her yet another group of lifelong friends. She attended every outing available, participated in crafts, dominated in Wii Bowling tournaments, but most of all, spent time working in her raised garden bed with her friends. She continued to attend the Community Center as well.
Sandra’s steadfast courage and grace through the struggles life handed her were a constant inspiration to all who were blessed to know her. She will be dearly missed and her memory is forever in our hearts.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Wilma Dickey; her beloved husband, Stanley Kniffin; her brothers, Charley and Warren Dickey, and her sister, Marian Hanner.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Wildeman (Peter), Carolyn Pomerantz (Neal) and her grandchildren, Stanley and Lily Pomerantz.
Services for Sandra were held at First United Methodist Church in Columbus, Neb, Nov. 22, 2019 followed by a luncheon at her favorite restaurant Dusters & she was buried at Columbus Cemetery next to her mother and father as well as her siblings.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at 15031 N. Escalante Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Sandy’s Gardens can be written C/O Carolyn Pomerantz, 257 W. Silverthorn Ln., Ponte Vedra, FL, and Stephanie Wildeman, 15031 N. Escalante Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. We will provide raised garden beds stocked with starter plants to assisted living facilities for the elderly in her honor.